GOAT, Kanguva Failure In Telugu: Vijay Sethupathi Shrugs Off Question, 'Says Not Here To...'

Vijay Sethupathi is all set to bring to the audiences the second part of his critically acclaimed film Viduthalai. While the actor has tasted success this year with the blockbuster Maharaja, which also did well in the Chinese markets, Viduthalai Part 2 is a different film. During the promotions, the Vikram star was asked about the non-performance of this year's Tamil releases in the Telugu markets. However, when the names of Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT and Suriya's Kanguva were brought up, he shrugged off the question.

Vijay Sethupathi in a poster of Viduthalai Part 2 | Image: X

Vijay addresses the non-performance of Tamil films in Telugu

This year's highest-grossing Tamil film, Vijay's GOAT did not do well in Telugu. Similar was the case with Suriya's Kanguva, which crashed at the box office. In an interview with The Great Andhra, Maharaja actor Vijay Sethupathi was asked about the setback faced by both The GOAT and Kanguva at the Telugu box office earlier this year. Vijay responded by saying, “When I come for the promotion of my film, why should I talk about all this? Why should we talk about this?”

Kanguva (L) and GOAT released earlier this year | Image: IMDb

“Be it a hit or a flop, people invest in films, hoping they will succeed. Even now, before we release a film, we show it to people. Every film, even my flop films, is shown to audiences before release to gauge general opinion,” the Jawan star emphasised.

What do we know about Viduthalai Part 2?