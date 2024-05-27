Advertisement

Vijay, who recently ventured into politics, hinted at retiring from acting after fulfilling his current commitments. With only two more films left, anticipation and excitement around his final projects are higher than ever. While there are no updates about his last film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, all eyes are on his current project, The GOAT – The Greatest Of All Time. Recently, at an event, the film's music composer, Yuvan Shankar Raja, shared an exciting update that thrilled fans.

Yuvan Shankar provides an update on GOAT

At an event in Chennai where Yuvan Shankar Raja was the chief guest, he was asked to share updates about Vijay’s GOAT. Initially hesitant, Raja revealed, “For the first time ever, Thalapathy Vijay has sung two songs for his film.” This revelation quickly went viral on the internet.

The first song, Whistle Podu, sung by Vijay for the Venkat Prabhu directorial film, was unveiled on April 14 and received praise from all quarters. However, no updates have been shared about the release of the second song. This is not the first time Vijay has lent his voice to songs; he has previously sung for films like Nilaave Vaa (1998), Selva (1996), Kuruvi (2008), and Priyamudan (1998), among others.

What more do we know about GOAT?

Since the announcement of The GOAT, the makers have been regularly sharing updates and behind-the-scenes photos from the film’s set. In GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen playing dual roles, portraying both younger and older versions of his character. The film, produced by AGS Entertainment, will also star Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, and Jayaram, among others. The GOAT is set to release in theaters on September 5, 2024.