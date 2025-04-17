Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajith Starrer Collects ₹5 Crore Ahead Of Good Friday Extended Weekend

Updated April 17th 2025, 22:57 IST
Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly has opened to a thunderous reception at the box office. The Tamil film has been smashing records ever since its release on April 10. At the end of its 8-day theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹118.85 crore.
Good Bad Ugly marks Ajith Kumar's second release of the year after Vidaamuyarchi. Released on February 6, the movie minted ₹80.58 crore at the domestic box office in its 30-day run. Ajith has bounced back from the poor reception with his latest blockbuster.
Good Bad Ugly opened to a decent ₹ 29.25 Cr. Released in Tamil and Telugu, the movie raked in ₹57.05 crore in the first weekend of release. On day 8 of release (April 17), the Ajith starrer minted ₹5 crore as per Sacnilk's early estimates. The movie has amassed a total of ₹118.85 crore in India. The extended weekend, owing to the Good Friday holiday, is expected to further boost the business of the movie.
On April 16, the makers of Good Bad Ugly hosted a special bash to celebrate the success of the Ajith starrer. The cast and crew members of the movie were in attendance at the event in Chennai. Director Adhik Ravichnadran joined the team and expressed special gratitude to the cast for their performance and the audience for their support. Priya Prakash Warrier and the film's lead antagonist, Arjun Das, were also present at the bash.
