Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajith Starrer Collects ₹5 Crore Ahead Of Good Friday Extended Weekend

Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly has opened to a thunderous reception at the box office. The Tamil film has been smashing records ever since its release on April 10. At the end of its 8-day theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹118.85 crore.

Good Bad Ugly remains steady at box office

Good Bad Ugly marks Ajith Kumar's second release of the year after Vidaamuyarchi. Released on February 6, the movie minted ₹80.58 crore at the domestic box office in its 30-day run. Ajith has bounced back from the poor reception with his latest blockbuster.



Good Bad Ugly opened to a decent ₹ 29.25 Cr. Released in Tamil and Telugu, the movie raked in ₹57.05 crore in the first weekend of release. On day 8 of release (April 17), the Ajith starrer minted ₹5 crore as per Sacnilk's early estimates. The movie has amassed a total of ₹118.85 crore in India. The extended weekend, owing to the Good Friday holiday, is expected to further boost the business of the movie.

Good Bad Ugly team celebrates film's success with special bash