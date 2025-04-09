Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection: With ₹15 Cr In Advance Booking, Ajith Kumar Eyes Career's Biggest Opener

Good Bad Ugly is all set to hit the big screen on April 10. Despite the muted promotions, fans of Ajith Kumar have been waiting in anticipation for the film's release. The same has transalted into the overwhelming advanced booking for the opening day of the Tamil movie.

Can Good Bad Ugly become Ajith Kumar's highest opener?

Ajith Kumar is bouncing back after his last release -Vidaamuyarchi, which failed to impress the audience at the big screen. However, despite the box office debacle, the movie opened to a staggering ₹26 crore. As per trade expert Sumit Kadel, Good Bad Ugly has registered ‘fantastic’ ticket sales across Tamil Nadu.'



He shared on X that Good Bad Ugly has already grossed over ₹15 crore in advance booking collection. Across India, the movie has amassed a total of over ₹18 crore, as per Sacnilk. As per the industry insiders, the movie can easily become Ajith Kumar's highest opener. Reports also suggest that the pre-release event of the movie in Telugu states has been minimal, and it might deter the overall collection. However, if the film opens to a positive word of mouth, it might become one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies on day 1.

Good Bad Ugly's first review out

First shows of Good Bad Ugly in India will start early morning on April 10. However, an X user, Umair Sandhu, who claims to be a member of the Overseas Censor Board, watched the film and has shared the first review of it. Singing praises of the movie, calling it a ‘cult classic’ that will be remembered for many years to come.



