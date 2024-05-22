Advertisement

Ajith Kumar recently announced her next movie Good Bad Ugly and treated the audience with his first look. The poster has left his fans piqued and are eagerly waiting for the movie. Amid this, a new update has been reported suggesting that the makers have sealed the digital rights of the movie.

Good Bad Ugly sold for 95 crore

According to a report in 123telugu, the digital right of Good Bad Ugly has been sold for a whopping price of Rs 95 crores. The buzz is Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical rights, but the makers are yet to confirm the news. The movie which went on the floors earlier this month, will portray Ajith in a never-seen-before avatar.

(A file photo of Ajith Kumar | Image: Instagram)

On May 19, the makers unveiled the poster in which he can be seen with a full-sleeve tattoo and a green Miami shirt He is seen leaning against a table containing knuckle dusters and firearms. Ajith appears to be portraying three distinct emotions, hinting that he might play three roles in the movie. It appears that the Thunivu star is portraying a mafia don or criminal of some kind. The firearms on the table, the middle finger gesture, and the rich jewellery all appear to point to a crime comedy in the works.

(A poster of Good Bad Ugly | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Good Bad Ugly?

The movie is being helmed by Adhik Ravichandran and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The movie is being shot in Hyderabad and will continue till June first week. A media report informed that the first schedule of the film comprises an intricate action sequence and a massive song, both with Ajith in the centre. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for the movie. It will hit the theatres during Pongal 2025. The makers are planning to release the movie in multiple regional languages.