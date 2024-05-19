Good Bad Ugly First Look Teases Ajith's Triple Role, Film To Release On Pongal 2025

Advertisement

Ajith Kumar is currently gearing up for two of his films titled VidaaMuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. While the actor has started filming of Vidaamuyarchi at the end of 2023, Good Bad Ugly went on floors earlier this month. Now, the first look from the movie has been unveiled by the makers on Sunday, May 19.

Ajith Kumar to do a triple role in Good Bad Ugly?

Taking to social media, the makers revealed the first look of Good Bad Ugly and it featured Ajith in a triple role. The actor can be seen with a full-sleeve tattoo and a green Miami shirt on the poster. He is seen leaning against a table containing knuckle dusters and firearms. Ajith appears to be portraying three distinct emotions, which begs the question of whether he is playing three roles in the movie.

It appears that the Thunivu star is portraying a mafia don or criminal of some kind. The firearms on the table, the middle finger gesture, and the rich jewellery all appear to point to a crime comedy in the works.

Good Bad Ugly goes on floors ahead of schedule

As per the film's announcement poster, Good Bad Ugly was slated to go on floors, sometime in the month of June this year. In a rather rare occurrence, the film started production prior to the slated time. The Adhik Ravichandran directorial kickstarted its first schedule in the city of Hyderabad.

A media report informed that the first schedule of the film comprises of an intricate action sequence and a massy song, both with Ajith in the centre. As per the official update, the film is eyeing a Pongal 2025 release. Additionally, the actor will reportedly be commencing the last schedule for Vidaa Muyrachi, after he concludes work on Good Bad Ugly's first schedule.