Good Bad Ugly Promotions Turn Life-Threatening As 'World's Biggest Cutout' Of Ajith Collapses, Workers Scurry For Their Lives

Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly is all set to release on April 10 in cinema halls. All movies in the South end up turning into mass events for the fans, and it is no different with Ajith's upcoming actioner. Fans, filled with enthusiasm, installed the "world's biggest cutout" of Ajith outside a theatre in Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu.
However, a mishap was nearly avoided when the installation collapsed. A video of the cutout and the iron structure holding it falling has gone viral on social media. Panicked workers and fans who had assembled to install the cutout of Ajith outside the PSS Multiplex were seen running as the iron structure holding it upright collapsed and came down on the ground. Whether or not anyone was hurt during the incident is not clear yet.
Before the accident occurred and the frame collapsed, people were seen installing Ajith's cutout by climbing the makeshift structure, seemingly without any safety gear. A crisis was averted as people surrounding the area were alert and noticed the iron pillars collapsing due to strong winds. It appears as if the structure collapsed after some part of it was completed by the workers.
Ajith's Good Bad Ugly is all set to release this Thursday. Music for the film is by National Award winning music composer G V Prakash. Cinematography for the film is by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov. The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and also stars Trisha and Arjun Das.
