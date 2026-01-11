Good News For Vijay Fans! Amid Jana Nayagan's Legal Tussle With CBFC, Actor's Another Film To Hit Screens On Pongal

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Thalapathy Vijay's 2016 film 'Theri' is set to return to theatres, giving fans a reason to rejoice.

Even as Vijay's upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan' faces a delay, the re-release of 'Theri' is expected to bring back memories of the star's popular action role.

Producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu of V Creations took to his X account to announce that the film will be re-released on January 15, 2026. This will also mark ten years since the film was first released. The production house shared the news along with a special poster of the film.

https://x.com/theVcreations/status/2009958421731389910?s=20

Directed by Atlee, 'Theri' features Vijay in a double role as DCP Vijaya Kumar and Joseph Kuruvilla. The story follows a former police officer who gives up his job to protect and raise his young daughter in peace. Trouble returns when his past resurfaces and puts his daughter's life in danger. Child actor Nainika played Vijay's daughter, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson also had key roles.

The re-release comes at a time when fans are eagerly awaiting Vijay's next film 'Jana Nayagan.' The film, which is said to be Vijay's final movie, has been delayed due to certification issues. It was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, 2026.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is being billed as Thalapathy Vijay's last film. (ANI)

