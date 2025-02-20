GV Prakash And Divya Bharathi Address Dating Rumours, Say 'We Have Nothing To Do With Each Other'

GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi divorced in 2024 and since then rumours have been doing the rounds that the actor is dating his co-star Divya Bharathi. Now, he has finally addressed the rumours and rubbished all the reports doing around his personal life. GV Prakash and Saindhavi ended their decade-long marriage for a reason better known to them. The couple is co-parenting their daughter Anvi, welcomed in 2020.

GV Prakash rubbishes dating Divya Bharathi

In an interview with Galatta, GV Prakash stated that he and Divya share a professional bond. "After Bachelor, they are talking as if both of us are dating. We have nothing to do with each other and meet only in the shooting spot. She is my colleague. And we don’t even meet outside our floor. But the trolls keep claiming otherwise," he added.

Addressing the trolls, the actor and singer said they will try to tell you that it's their fault but he and Divya have "nothing to do with each other".

Divya Bharathi also addressed the rumours and said she was "brutally troller" for GV Prakash and Saindhavi's divorce as they blamed her. Even when Prakash and Saindhavi did a concert together after separation, she was massively trolled. "I would get messages that I was the reason for their divorce, that I ruined their marriage. I showed GV some of the worst ones, and he would ask me to ignore them and focus on work," she added.

However, now she has understood how to tackle such situations.

Meanwhile, the duo is gearing up for the release of their forthcoming movie Kingston, slated to release on March 7.

What do we know about Kingston?