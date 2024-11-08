Idli Kadai Release Date Announced: Dhanush-Nithya Menen Starrer To Hit Big Screens On...

Idli Kadai feautres and is directed by Dhanush | Image: Instagram

Tamil superstar Dhanush on Friday announced that his upcoming film "Idli Kadai" will hit screens worldwide on April 10, 2025.

The project also marks his fourth movie as director after "Pa Paandi" (2017) and recently released "Raayan". He is currently working on his third directorial "Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam".

Dhanush shared the release date poster on his official X page.

"#idlikadai release announcement," he captioned the post, stating "In Cinemas Worldwide 10th April 2025".

"Idli Kadai" is produced by Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures and Dhanush via Wunderbar Films. It will feature music by G V Prakash Kumar ("Asuran", "Soorarai Pottru").

As an actor, Dhanush's next projects are "Kubera" and a film based on the life of legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja.