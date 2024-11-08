Published 21:21 IST, November 8th 2024
Idli Kadai Release Date Announced: Dhanush-Nithya Menen Starrer To Hit Big Screens On...
Dhanush, a Tamil superstar, has announced the release of his fourth film, Idli Kadai, set to release worldwide on April 10, 2025.
Tamil superstar Dhanush on Friday announced that his upcoming film "Idli Kadai" will hit screens worldwide on April 10, 2025.
The project also marks his fourth movie as director after "Pa Paandi" (2017) and recently released "Raayan". He is currently working on his third directorial "Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam".
Dhanush shared the release date poster on his official X page.
"#idlikadai release announcement," he captioned the post, stating "In Cinemas Worldwide 10th April 2025".
"Idli Kadai" is produced by Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures and Dhanush via Wunderbar Films. It will feature music by G V Prakash Kumar ("Asuran", "Soorarai Pottru").
As an actor, Dhanush's next projects are "Kubera" and a film based on the life of legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja.
