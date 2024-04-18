Advertisement

Siddharth is celebrating her 45th birthday today and on this occasion, the makers of Indian 2 treated the actor's fans with his first look from Kamal Haasan starrer. The upcoming vigilante action drama serves as a sequel to the 1996 hit movie Indian, which starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy.

(A poster of Indian 2 | Image: Lyca Productions/X)

A first look poster of Siddharth

Lyca Productions took to its official X handle to share the poster that shows Siddharth in a lively and colourful hue, seemingly jumping off a high-rise building. The poster doesn't give details about his character or how he is related to Kamal Haasan in the film. "Team INDIAN-2 🇮🇳 wishes the multifaceted SIDDHARTH a Happy Birthday! Your diverse roles and timeless charm continue to captivate everyone! Here’s to another year of success in your journey!"

Indian 2 new poster unveiled

As the hit duo Kamal Haasan and director S Shankar are returning, the expectations among the fans have spiked. A few days ago, the makers shared a new poster. In the poster, we can see Haasan in two avatars – in the first, he is sporting a khaki look, while in the second, he is dressed in a white mundu with his fingers crossed. In the background, we can see Indian flags. The poster reads, “Zero Tolerance, Senapathy Resurrects!”

Sharing the post, the caption read, “Senapathy is all set to resurrect with zero tolerance in INDIAN-2. 🇮🇳 Gear up for the epic sequel in cinemas from June 2024. Consider it a red alert wherever injustice prevails. #Indian2”.

For the unversed, Haasan will be reprising his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption. The upcoming movie will reportedly show Senapathy returning to India from Hong Kong after learning about the ongoing corruption and injustice in the country through social media.

What else do we know?

Apart from Kamal Haasan and Siddharth, the film also stars an ensemble cast of S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Zakir Hussain, Piyush Mishra, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Manobala, and Ashwini Thangaraj. The film is currently in the post-production stage and will be hitting the theatres in June.