Indian 3: Shankar Reveals If Kamal Hassan's Film Will Hit OTT Directly After Sequel's Flop Status
Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 met with an underwhelming response on the release in July 2024 and earned negative reviews from the critics.
Kamal Haasan was recently seen in Indian 2, helmed by S Shankar. The movie was expected to garner similar fame as 1996's Indian but received a lukewarm responce at the box office in India. The sequel had an ensemble cast, including Siddharth, Rakul Preet Sing, Bobby Simha, SJ Suryah and Priya Bhavani Shankar, in the pivotal roles. Post the reports of Indian 3 skipping theatrical release and streaming on OTT made rounds, director Shankar has finally opened up about it.
Shankar opened up about Indian 2 and Indian 3
In an interview with Vikatan, Shankar spoke about Indian 2 and Indian 3. He said, “I didn’t expect such negative reviews for Indian 2. Well I have moved on. I believe my work on Game Changer and Indian 3 will speak for itself. I’m sure both will be enjoyable theatrical experiences.” He mentioned that Indian 3 will be released exclusively in theaters.
Reports about Indian 3
Due to Indian 2's length exceeding six hours, the makers decided to split it into two parts with Indian 2: Zero Tolerance released in July 2024, and Indian 3: War Mode aiming to release in 2025. However, seeing the underwhelming responce of Indian 2, the makers have decided to directly release the movie on Netflix. The reason behind this is to revive the losses the production suffered after the release of Indian 2. For the unversed, a glimpse of Indian 3 was shown by the makers as a mid-credit scene in Indian 2.
The film grossed a total worldwide collection of ₹151 crore and became the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2024 by the end of its theatrical run. Indian 2 grossed ₹65 crore on its opening day, which was the highest first-day gross for a Tamil film in 2024, with over ₹32 crore from India. In its first week, the film grossed ₹70 crore in India and ₹120 crore worldwide.
