Director Sudha Kongara, a successful figure in Tamil cinema after her collaboration with Suriya on Soorarai Pottru, has once again teamed up with him for the tentatively titled Suriya 43. Suspected to be titled Purananooru, the film was officially announced with a star-studded cast, including Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan, and Vijay Varma, with music composed by GV Prakash. However, a few months ago, the makers stated on social media that the film's production has been delayed indefinitely.

Sudha Kongara preps for another project amid Suriya 43 delay

While Suriya 43 is temporarily put on hold, Sudha Kongara has started pre-production work on her next project, which will be an action film. According to a report in Glitz, Sudha Kongara has approached actors including Simbu, Vikram and Sivakarthikeyan for future projects and is expected to collaborate with Sivakarthikeyan next. However, an official announcement is expected to be out soon.

Sudha Kongar with Suriya | Image: X

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan has completed shooting for Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film, which stars Sai Pallavi as the female lead, is a biopic based on Major Mukund Varadharajan, who lost his life in the Shopian terror attack in 2014.

Suriya 43 makers release a statement

As fans were disappointed that Suriya 43 did not go on floors in March (as per the schedule), makers took to their social media handles to share a statement.

The statement read, "Puranaanooru requires more time. This collaboration is very special and close to our hearts. We are working towards giving you our best. We will be going on floors very soon. Thank you for your constant love and support." As reported earlier, Suriya 43 was set to go on floors in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. However, the film has been delayed until further notice.