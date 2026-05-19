Jailer 2: Mithun Chakraborty To Play Cameo Role In Rajinikanth's Actioner? Mimoh Chakraborty Shares BTS Photo

Actor Mimoh Chakraborty shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Jailer 2, featuring none other than his father, Mithun Chakraborty, alongside superstar Rajinikanth.

The candid frame, bringing together two cinematic legends, has instantly grabbed fans' attention and sparked fresh speculation about Mithun Chakraborty's role in the much-awaited sequel.





Appearing quite delighted, Mimoh wrote, "That Surreal Moment when you stand in between 2 Living Legends! Wow! On the sets of Jailer 2."

While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the film's cast and storyline, the viral picture has fueled anticipation around what could be a major addition to the high-octane franchise.

Earlier in April, Rajinikanth wrapped the shooting of 'Jailer 2', bringing a much-awaited update to fans.

Sun Pictures took to X to share pictures that appear to be from the film set. The images show the team celebrating the occasion with a cake-cutting ceremony attended by the cast and crew.

Along with the pictures, the makers added a caption that read, "Alapparai Kelappurom, Thalaivaru Nerandharam! It's a wrap for #Jailer2."

