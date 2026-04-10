Jana Nayagan Makers Issue Warning To Take Legal Action After Vijay Starrer Leaked Online: Every Person Involved Shall Be...

Jana Nayagan Controversy: Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film is in fresh trouble after long, crucial scenes were leaked online and widely circulated. The Tamil feature, supposed to be Vijay's "final film", was to release on January 9 on Pongal. However, the censor board did not clear it, stalling its release indefinitely. The leak happened right before the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections on April 23, which Vijay will contest with his party TVK. Now, the makers have officially confirmed that they have taken legal action against those responsible. They have also warned viewers not to download or share the film through unauthorised sources.