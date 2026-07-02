Jana Nayagan Release Date: CM Vijay's Final Film To Clash With His Son Jason's Directorial Debut?

Jana Nayagan is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Starring Vijay, the film is the actor's final acting project before his pivot into politics. The movie was scheduled to release in January 2026, but was delayed due to pending CBFC formalities. After months of postponements and Vijay becoming the Chief Minister of the state, the current status of the movie remains unknown. The makers of the movie are yet to share the official release date of Jana Nayagan. However, specualtions about the film hitting the big screens have arisen now and then.

Most recently, regional media reports claim that the film has already completed the CBFC formalities. The reports suggest that the Vijay starrer has received an ‘A’ certificate. While there is no official confirmation yet, reports have claimed that the movie will now hit the big screens later this month or in early August.

After nearly six months' delay in releae, Jana Nayagan is allegedly eyeing a July release. Some suggest that the film's Tamil version might be released on July 16. If that does not work out, the makers are reportedly also mulling over July 23 and July 31 release. However, it must be noted that July 31 is also the release date of Sigma. The movie marks the directorial debut of Vijay's son, Jason. Though nothing is confirmed yet, it is unlikely that Vijay's movie will clash with Sigma. Several other small-mid budget films have already announced their release dates in July.

Jana Nayagan has already faced delays earlier due to certification issues. The film was originally expected to be released during Pongal on January 9. Fans are now waiting for a fresh update on its release. The consecutive delays led to leaks of the film, after which the makers, KVN Productions, had released an official statement asking people not to watch or share any leaked material. The production house said parts of the movie, and in some cases almost the full film, had been illegally circulated online. They also said strict legal action was being taken in the matter.