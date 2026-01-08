Jana Nayagan Release Delayed: Director Karthik Subbaraj, Ravi Mohan And Other Tamil Celebs Rally Behind Thalapathy Vijay Amid CBFC Row

Jana Nayagan Release Delayed: Thelapathy Vijay fans and industry insiders suffered a massive setback after the makers confirmed that the actor's final movie will skip its scheduled Pongal release. The movie, scheduled to release on January 9, has been postponed after the CBFC refused to clear it for theatrical release. This led to the fans of the actor and other Tamil celebrities to rally in support of Thalapathy Vijay, calling the last-minute delay ‘unfair’.

Director Karthik Subbaraj pens a long note calling for reforms in timelines for censorship

On January 8, director Karthik Subbaraj took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to pen a long note explaining how the delay of big-budget films at festivals can cause huge losses. He wrote, "No theatres for an Low budget Indie film #Salliyargal. Censor delay causing postponement of a Big budget Big Star like Vijay Sir's film #JanaNayagan slated to release tomorrow…Bookings are yet to open in many centres due to the issue of certificate for the other Big budget film #Parasakthi slated to release the day after tomorrow…Tough times for Cinema!! "

He then urged reforms in the censorship timelines for big-budget films. He added, “For big-budget films... The strict timeline rules for Censors (India & Overseas ) are really hard to follow and puts lot of pressure on Filmmakers' creative space during Post Production, especially when ur doing a big-budget film with a release date already announced... With current timeline rules for both Indian and overseas censors, the ideal time for a film to be fully completed is 3 months before the release date... Which is highly impossible for many reasons...This has to be streamlined and should be made a bit easier for Filmmakers... Both from the board, the producers, and the Stars... Otherwise, postponement of Big films on festival dates will eventually Kill Industry!! (sic)" Karthik concluded by writing, “Please let's all together in the Film fraternity keep aside the Fan wars, Political reasoning, Personal agendas, Hate Campaigns & join together to do something optimistic to Save the ART ... Save Cinema."

Parasakthi actor Ravi Mohan also supports Jana Nayagan

Despite his movie releasing alongside Jana Nayagan on Pongal, actor Ravi Mohan also took to his X account to pen a heartwarming note for Thalapathy Vijay. He wrote, "Heartbroken 💔 ⁦@actorvijay⁩ Anna.. as a brother, I’m standing with you as one among the millions of brothers beside you. You don’t need a date. You are the opening. Whenever that date is.. Pongal only starts then. #istandwithvijayanna." It must be noted that Parasakthi, headlined by Sivakarthikeyan, is also yet to receive its CBFC certification.

