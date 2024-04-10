Advertisement

Jyotika, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan, is now gearing up for the release her next. The actress will be seen in the biopic of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, played by Rajkummar Rao in the film. While she has been collaborating with big Bollywood names for her Hindi projects, Jyotika believes she doesn’t need a ‘hero’ her Tamil films.

I don’t think I need a hero, says Jyotika

In a rapid-fire segment with on the YouTube channel Galatta India, when asked, ‘With whom she wants to act in Tamil next?’ Jyotika replied, “I am holding my films alone for a long time. I don’t think… I need a hero.”