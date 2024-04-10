×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

Jyotika Says She Doesn't Need A Hero In Her Films: I Am Holding Them Alone

While she has been collaborating with big Bollywood names for her Hindi projects, Jyotika believes she doesn’t need a ‘hero’ her Tamil films.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jyotika
Jyotika | Image:X
Jyotika, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan, is now gearing up for the release her next. The actress will be seen in the biopic of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, played by Rajkummar Rao in the film. While she has been collaborating with big Bollywood names for her Hindi projects, Jyotika believes she doesn’t need a ‘hero’ her Tamil films.

I don’t think I need a hero, says Jyotika 

In a rapid-fire segment with on the YouTube channel Galatta India, when asked, ‘With whom she wants to act in Tamil next?’ Jyotika replied, “I am holding my films alone for a long time. I don’t think… I need a hero.” 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

