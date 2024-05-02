Advertisement

Jyotika and Suriya's friendship throughout the extensive number of projects that the duo collaborated on together eventually blossomed into a romance. Their last film together was the 2006 release Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. The very same year, the two actors tied the knot on September 11. Sillunu Oru Kaadhal was the last time - to date - that the two worked together on a film. In a recent interview, Jyotika revealed if she will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Suriya in a film anytime soon.

Jyotika on working with Suriya

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Jyotika made it clear that she hasn’t signed any project with her husband Suriya as of now and they are still looking for a ‘good script’. The actress said, “No, we are not working together these are just rumours, we're still waiting for a good script to come across so right now nothing's on the cards but we surely will work if someone has something really special which is written for both of us as we don't want to come for the sake of coming on screen together.”

Jyotika and Suriya’s collaboration

Jyotika and Suriya first featured together in Poovellam Kettuppar which released in 1999. This was followed by Uyirile Kalanthathu (2000), Kaakha Kaakha (2003), Perazhagan (2004) and Maayavi (2005). June R (2005) was their next release - this was followed by their final film together to date, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal which released in the same year as their marriage, 2006.

Separately, both Jyotika and Suriya have been busy on their respective work fronts. The actress recently marked her return to Bollywood after a gap of 25 years, with the Vikas Bahl helmed Shaitaan. The dark thriller featured Jyotika in the role of Jyoti Rishi, wife to Ajay Devgn's Kabir Rishi. She will next be seen in the Rajkummar Rao-led Srikanth, set for a release on May 10. Suriya on the other hand, is currently mounting his pan-India project - Kanguva, set to release this year.

Advertisement