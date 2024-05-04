Advertisement

Jyotika recently had a press conference in Chennai to promote her upcoming Hindi film Srikanth, which is helmed by Tushar Hiranandani and also stars Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar. While the actress was there to talk about her film, she found herself in a bit of hot water when she was asked why she didn't cast a vote in the recent general elections.

Jyotika responded by saying it’s a private matter and sometimes people vote online. However, her answer made her the laughingstock on the internet as voting for home provision is only available for the elderly and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs)

Jyotika gets mocked on the internet

Given her support for films with strong messages, a reporter questioned Jyotika about why she didn't vote and set an example in real life as well. The actor chimed in right away, saying, "I vote every year." When pointed out that elections aren’t held every year, she acknowledged that voting doesn't happen annually and went on, “At times we can be outstation, we can be sick, it’s a private thing. Sometimes privately also we vote, we might do it online, but not everything is publicised. There is a private side to life and we need to respect that and give that space.”

Hi @ECISVEEP @TNelectionsCEO How can you give special privilege to @Jyothika_offl to "vote online privately" and why we don't have that option? Please explain... https://t.co/lanVkPbe9D — Chanakya (@chanakyadgreat)

Internet users couldn't understand how Jyotika can vote online when everyone travels to the polls to cast their ballots. One user said, "Heck, I didn't know online voting was available. Wasted my time going to the polling booth and standing in the queue to vote.”

Another added, “You’re a special breed to be educated, & remain hilariously dumb. #Jyotika - You can’t sit at home privately & press a button on a keyboard to vote. This is not Big Boss. It’s okay to abstain from voting, but what hilarious excuses!” A third one said, “Maybe she would have participated in one of the online surveys which she is taking too seriously."

More about the online voting provision

The Election Commission of India (ECI) made history by allowing the elderly and people with disabilities (PwDs) to vote from home in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This is the first time that a general election has used such a method. Voters 85 years of age and older can use this option, as can PwDs with a baseline disability of 40%. However, there is no provision for normal adults to cast their votes online.