K. Bhagyaraj's Final Video: Filmmaker Attended Khusbhu Sundar's Daughter's Goa Wedding Days Before His Sudden Death

Tamil filmmaker, actor and screenwriter, K. Bhagyaraj, breathed his last at the age of 73. The news of his sudden passing was confirmed via an official statement by Apollo Hospital in Chennai. It is being reported that K. Bhagyaraj suffered a massive heart attack, following which he was rushed to the hospital.





The news of K. Bhagyaraj's passing comes as a shock specially because the filmmaker appeared to be in the peak of his health. He was leading an active lifestyle and attended the wedding ceremony of Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C's elder daughter, Avantika, in Goa just a few days back. Videos of the filmmaker dressed in traditional attire and mingling with other wedding guests have gone viral on social media. Fans of the actor are in disbelief since the videos show no sign of Bhagyaraj ailing or being in distress. He could be seen talking with Chiranjeevi while the actors bless the newlyweds.