Kadhalikka Neramillai Box Office Collection Day 1: Ravi Mohan-Nithya Menen Starrer Registers Lukewarm Opening Despite Pongal

Kadhalikka Neramillai Box Office Collection: Jayam Ravi aka Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen starrer met with a lukewarm collection at the box office in India. The movie received positive reviews from the cinemagoers. They praised the storyline, the actors' performance and the refreshing take on modern relationships. Despite opening on a positive note, the movie's first-day business remained low.

Kadhalikka Neramillai box office collection day 1

Helmed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the movie minted ₹2.35 crore at the box office in India. The movie which released on the occasion of Makar Sankranti had an overall 45.54 per cent Tamil occupancy on Tuesday with a maximum reported in Dindigul (79.50 per cent).

The movie revolves around two individuals Shriya (Nithya) and Siddharth (Ravi). Shriya an ambitious architect from Chennai, who is reeling from a breakup, decides to be a single parent and opts for IVF treatment for the same. Meanwhile, Siddharth, a Bengaluru-based structural engineer, is shattered after his lady love deserts him. Interestingly, the duo shares a strong connection that they aren’t aware of. They encounter each other in an unexpected setting without knowing that destiny has some incredible plans for them.

Loading...

Kadhalikka Neramillai struck chords with viewers

Upon the release of Kadhalikka Neramillai, the cinemagoers flooded the X with their reviews. A user wrote, "Classy and cool romance. An interesting take on modern day relationships, @astrokiru ensures that it will pick up the attention of one and all with her understanding of how minds and hearts work in today's times. Quite fresh and free flowing."

Another wrote, "#KadhalikkaNeramillai - Not a Film which works for everyone !! Personally I Liked better than recent #Ravi films (Agilan, Iraivan, Siren & Brother) Discussed about a lot of Mature subjects like pregnancy with a single parent, LGBTQ etc. Youngsters can give it a try... Might like the film."

What else do we know about Kadhalikka Neramillai?