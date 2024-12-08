Kalidas Jayaram Gets Married To Tarini Kalingarayar At Guruvayur Temple, First Photo Out

Kalidas Jayaram tied the knot with fiancee Tarini Kalingarayar this morning, December 8, at Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple. The wedding ceremony was attended by families and close friends, including veteran actor Siddiqui (embroiled in a sexual assault case). Several photos and videos of the newlyweds are doing the rounds on social media platforms. In one of the videos, veteran actor Jayaram can be seen shedding happy tears as his son enters a new phase of his life.

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar get married in a traditional ceremony

The wedding location Guruvayur Temple holds a special significance for the Jayaram family as he and Parvathy got married here. Earlier this year in May, their daughter Malavika's wedding also took place here. Indian Cinema Gallery's Instagram page has shared a series of videos from the wedding ceremony offering a closer glimpse of Kalidas and Tarini's wedding.

For the ceremony, Tarini opted for a peach-coloured saree featuring golden work on the border and blouse. She accessorised her ensemble with statement jewellery and adorned her braids with jasmine flowers. She sported natural makeup with tinted pink lips. Raayan actor, on the other hand, was traditionally dressed - mundu and patka.

In one of the videos, Kalidas and Tarini are exchanging garlands and later the actor puts sindoor.

In another video, Kalidas and Tarini are posing for the camera getting their portraits clicked.

Who all attended Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini's wedding?

Prominent figures of South Indian cinema attended the wedding, including actor-politician Suresh Gopi, Kerala Public Works and Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, and his wife, T Veena and Siddique.

Meet Kalidas Jayaram's wife Tarini