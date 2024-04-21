Advertisement

June of 2024 may just turn out to be a rather big month for actor Kamal Haasan. The statement holds truer for his sea of ardent fans. The actor has multiple big banner projects in the works, two of which are near-ready for their much-awaited theatrical release. Recent conjecture coupled with some affirmative announcements suggest there may be a massive box office overlap proving to be a double bonanza for fans.

Kamal Haasan fans are in for a treat this June



Kamal Haasan currently has three massive projects on his platter. While the Mani Ratnam helmed Thug Life has only just hit the ground running, so is not the case with his other two pending releases. The projects in question are Shankar Shanamugham's Indian 2 and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.

Indian 2, a sequel to Shanamugham's 1996 release Indian will see Kamal Haasan reprise his role of Senapathy. Initially projected for a mid-August release around Independence day, the same now officially stands preponed to June of 2024, as declared in the latest poster. The speculated date for the same is June 13. Kalki 2898 AD on the other hand, helmed by Nag Ashwin, features Kamal Haasan in a pivotal role. Initially slated for a May 9 release, the same now stands officially postponed to an undetermined date. As per a recent 123Telugu report, the makers of the film are reportedly eyeing June 20 as their date of choice. If true, Kamal Haasan fans are in for a double treat with back to back releases featuring the actor.

Why has Kalki 2898 AD been delayed?



Initially slated for a release on May 9, Kalki 2898 AD officially stands postponed to later. The reason behind the same is the announcement of the date for Assembly elections in the state of Andhra Pradesh - specifically, May 13. Despite Kalki 2898 AD being a pan-India project owing to its scale, the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are essentially the core target audience for the film, considering it is being led by Prabhas.

To avoid the possibility of divided attention, the makers have decided to move up the release date for the film.