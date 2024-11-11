sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:53 IST, November 11th 2024

Kamal Haasan 'Respectfully' Declines Ulaganayagan Title: Prefer To Remain Grounded

After Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan has requested his fans and media to refrain from attaching prefixes, including Ulaganayagan, to his name.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan | Image: IMDb
11:56 IST, November 11th 2024