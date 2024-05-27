Advertisement

A.M. Rathnam, the producer of the 1996 blockbuster Indian (Bharateeyudu), has announced the film's re-release in June 7. The announcement was made via social media through his production company, Mega Surya Production, generating significant excitement among Kamal Haasan’s fans.

Indian to re-release in theatres

A.M. Rathnam produced the original Indian (Bharateeyudu), and through Mega Surya Production, he announced its re-release. The film will be available in theaters worldwide on June 7, 2024, in Telugu and Tamil. Kamal Haasan fans see this as a great opportunity to experience nostalgia and revisit the memorable scenes from 28 years ago.

Get ready to re-live the blockbuster experience once again! 🤩#Bharateeyudu - 1 Re-Release Trailer Out TOMORROW, Stay Tuned!!💥



Releasing worldwide in Telugu & Tamil on June 7th at theatres near you! 🔥@ikamalhaasan @shankarshanmugh @arrahman @mkoirala @UrmilaMatondkar… pic.twitter.com/wdieSlW0fb — Mega Surya Production (@MegaSuryaProd)

Indian was a blockbuster, praised for Kamal Haasan’s stellar performance, Shankar’s directorial expertise, and A.R. Rahman’s stunning music. Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar ably supported Kamal’s performance. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Indian to theaters in just a few weeks.

Indian 2 to release in July

Indian 2 (Bharateeyudu 2), starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Shanmugam Shankar, is set to release on July 12, 2024. This political thriller is one of the most anticipated sequels to the original 1996 blockbuster Indian (Bharateeyudu in Telugu).

Indian poster | Image: IMDb

Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Shanmugam Shankar, is co-produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy, an aging freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption. The film features an ensemble cast including Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, and Priya Bhavani Shankar, among others.