Kamal Haasan Starrer Hindustani 2 Gets Postponed, To Release On THIS Date

Advertisement

Shankar’s sequel to the 1996 hit Indian will finally be released this July. Kamal Haasan, the film’s main lead, announced the new release date on X and urged fans to exercise their right to vote, emphasiaing their role in the democratic process.

Indian 2 gets postponed

After numerous delays, Indian 2 will hit theatres on July 12. Kamal Haasan announced, “#Indian2 Releasing worldwide in cinemas 12th July 2024!” He also revealed that the first single from the film, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, will be released on May 22.

The latest poster features a silhouette of Kamal Haasan riding a horse and wielding an axe. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan also announced that the film has been re-titled Hindustani 2.

Ek HINDUSTANI



Ek VOTE



Ek AAWAAZ

Become the change you want! VOTE RESPONSIBLY!#Hindustani2 #Indian2 #Bharateeyudu2 #ZeroTolerance #Indian2On12thJuly #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/CiE7YAlbpP — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

What more do we know about Hindustani 2?

Directed by Shankar, this vigilante action film sees Kamal Haasan reprising his iconic role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter. The screenplay is co-written by Shankar, Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravana Kumar.

Advertisement

The ensemble cast includes Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, and Priya Bhavani Shankar, among others. Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, the film reportedly has a massive budget of Rs 250 crore. The technical team includes composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Ravi Varman, and editor Sreekar Prasad.