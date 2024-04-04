×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated April 4th, 2024 at 08:00 IST

Kamal Haasan Starrer Indian 2 To Release In May After Multiple Delays?

Indian 2 makers are planning to release the film in May or June first week as the elections in Tamil Nadu will take place on April 19, 2024.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kamal Haasan in Indian 2
Kamal Haasan in Indian 2 | Image:Youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The film directed by Shankar was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens in April 2024. However, due to Lok Sabha elections, makers have planned to change the release date of the film.

When will Indian 2 release in theatres?

As per media reports, Indian 2 makers are planning to release the film in May or June first week as the elections in Tamil Nadu will take place on April 19, 2024. Notably, the film will release in theatres worldwide. Meanwhile, an official announcement by the makers is still awaited. As per Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 is currently in its post-production stage. The makers are working on the VFX of the film and trying to lock a release date for the Kamal Haasan starrer.

Indian 2 poster | Image: X

 

What more do we know about Indian 2?

Indian 2 is Kamal Haasan and S Shankar's second collaboration, following their first in 1996. The film will star Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, SJ Suryah, and several others in key roles. Kamal Haasan will also return to play Senapathy in the sequel, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption, according to reports.

Indian 2 poster | Image: X

 

S Shankar to move on to Indian 3 after Game Changer wrap

Sharing an update on Indian 3, the source revealed to Pinkvilla that the makers are done with almost 80 per cent of the movie and the things are locked on the edit table. Shankar along with Kamal Haasan will be shooting for about 30 days more before calling it a wrap on Indian 3. "Shankar will be venturing to complete the third part of this iconic franchise once he finishes the final leg of Game Changer in March,” the source concluded. Indian 2 has been bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah, under the banner of Lyca Productions.

 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 08:00 IST

