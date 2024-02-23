English
Indian 2: Is Shankar Fast Tracking Kamal Haasan Starrer For May Release After 7-Year Delay?

Kamal Haasan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film titled Indian 2. The movie is a sequel to the 1996 film by the same name and is helmed by S Shankar.

Indian 2
Indian 2 | Image:IMDb
Kamal Haasan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film titled Indian 2. The movie is a sequel to the 1996 film by the same name and is helmed by S Shankar. For the unversed, Indian 2 will mark Kamal Haasan's reunion with S Shankar after a gap of 27 long years.

Indian 2 poster | Image: X

 

Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 to release in May 2024?

As per Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 is currently in its post-production stage. The makers are working on the VFX of the film and trying to lock a release date for the Kamal Haasan starrer. However, new reports indicate that the film will release in May this year. Nevertheless, the makers are yet to confirm the release date of Indian 2.

Indian 2 poster | Image: X

 

Indian 2 was officially announced in September 2017, and principal photography began in January 2019, with locations including Chennai, Rajahmundry, Bhopal, and Gwalior. In February 2020, an accident claimed the lives of several crew members. 

Indian 2 is Kamal Haasan and S Shankar's second collaboration, following their first in 1996. The film will star Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, SJ Suryah, and several others in key roles. Kamal Haasan will also return to play Senapathy in the sequel, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption, according to reports.

Indian 2 poster | Image: X

 

S Shankar to move on to Indian 3 after Game Changer wrap

Sharing an update on Indian 3, the source revealed to Pinkvilla that the makers are done with almost 80 per cent of the movie and the things are locked on the edit table. Shankar along with Kamal Haasan will be shooting for about 30 days more before calling it a wrap on Indian 3. "Shankar will be venturing to complete the third part of this iconic franchise once he finishes the final leg of Game Changer in March,” the source concluded. Indian 2 has been bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah, under the banner of Lyca Productions.
 

