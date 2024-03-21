Advertisement

On March 21, a biopic on the legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja was announced. It was also officially revealed that Tamil star Dhanush will be playing the role of the music composer in the biopic. While photos from the announcement are going viral on social media, there is a buzz that veteran actor Kamal Haasan will be the screenwriter for the project.

Kamal Haasan to turn screenwriter for Ilaiyaraaja biopic?

According to reports, Kamal Haasan who shares a great bond with the music composer is all set to write the screenplay of the biopic. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

If the reports turn out to be true, this would be the first time that the actor-singer will be lending his writing skills to a project where he is not the producer or actor.

What other films has Kamal Haasan written in the past?

Kamal Haasan's writings include Thevar Magan, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Mahandhi, Hey Ram, and Virumaandi, to name a few. So far, Kamal Haasan hasn't revealed his involvement in the making of Ilaiyaraaja's biopic when he attended the film's launch event in Chennai on Wednesday.

The film will be helmed by director Arun Matheswaran. Kamal Haasan said that he will be closely watching the film and will talk more about his legendary relationship with the music composer at the event on March 20.