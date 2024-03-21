×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Kamal Haasan To Turn Screenwriter For Ilaiyaraaja's Biopic Starring Dhanush?

On March 20, a biopic on music composer Ilaiyaraaj was officially announced. Actor Dhanush will be playing the lead role.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On March 21, a biopic on the legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja was announced. It was also officially revealed that Tamil star Dhanush will be playing the role of the music composer in the biopic. While photos from the announcement are going viral on social media, there is a buzz that veteran actor Kamal Haasan will be the screenwriter for the project.

Kamal Haasan to turn screenwriter for Ilaiyaraaja biopic?

According to reports, Kamal Haasan who shares a great bond with the music composer is all set to write the screenplay of the biopic. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

If the reports turn out to be true, this would be the first time that the actor-singer will be lending his writing skills to a project where he is not the producer or actor.

What other films has Kamal Haasan written in the past?

Kamal Haasan's writings include Thevar Magan, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Mahandhi, Hey Ram, and Virumaandi, to name a few. So far, Kamal Haasan hasn't revealed his involvement in the making of Ilaiyaraaja's biopic when he attended the film's launch event in Chennai on Wednesday.

The film will be helmed by director Arun Matheswaran. Kamal Haasan said that he will be closely watching the film and will talk more about his legendary relationship with the music composer at the event on March 20. 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

India's Fertility Rate Down From 6.2 To Under 2 Since 1950, Will Fall To 1.3 In 2050: Lancet Study

India's Fertility Rate

a few seconds ago
Model Code: EC Directs Centre To Stop Sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp

Model Code: EC Directs Ce

a few seconds ago
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Captain Dhoni steps down

a few seconds ago
Housing prices rose

US Housing Recovery

a few seconds ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

No Relief For Kejriwal

2 minutes ago
Gua Sha

Gua Sha

2 minutes ago
1983 World Cup winner

1983 World Cup winner

2 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

4 minutes ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi For Devara Shoot

5 minutes ago
republic

'Shikhar Dhawan is probab

8 minutes ago
Black

Rani's Female-Led Films

9 minutes ago
Khavsa: The Gujarati Street Food with Burmese Roots

Khavsa From Burma

11 minutes ago
Speeding Car Collides With Divider And Overturns In Yamuna Expressway, Man Dead

Speeding Car Collides

13 minutes ago
Jitendra Singh

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

13 minutes ago
SC Raps Out At TN Guv RN Ravi For Refusal To Reinduct K Ponmudi As Minister After Stay On Conviction

SC Hits

13 minutes ago
Bihar Board Inter Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Bihar Board 12th Result

15 minutes ago
KL Rahul with his LSG Team Members

LSG 2024 SWOT Analysis

17 minutes ago
New York retains top spot in Z/Yen financial centre survey

Z/Yen financial survey

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Asansol Couple Transforms 9-Year-Old Boy Into Prabhu Ram Of Ayodhya

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News17 hours ago

  3. 19-Year-Old Brain Dead Student's Organs Give New Lease of Life to 3

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo