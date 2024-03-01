Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Kamal Hassan Had Goosebumps: Gunaa Director On Ulaganayagan's Reaction To Manjummel Boys Climax

The climax scene of Manjummel Boys pays homage to the 1991 film Gunaa starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Santhana Bharathi. It was shot in Guna caves.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kamal Haasan with Manjummel Boys director
Kamal Haasan with Manjummel Boys director | Image:Kamal Haasan/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Manjummel Boys is doing very good business since its release in India and abroad. The Malayalam film has grossed over ₹50 crore worldwide and is going steady at the box office since its release on February 22. After tasting success in the Malayalam version, the film has got release in Tamil as well and is already doing well in the dubbed version.

Meanwhile, the climax scene of Manjummel Boys pays a homage to the 1991 film Gunaa starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Santhana Bharathi, who has now reacted to the use of film's track Kanmani Anbodu Kadhalan in one of the film's pivotal moments.

Advertisement
Manjummel Boys poster | Image: IMDb

Santhana Bharathi praises use of his song in Manjummel Boys

Talking about the use of his track from Gunaa in Manjummel Boys, director Santhana said, "When Kanmani Anpodu song played in Manjummel Boys the whole theatre irrupted. I had goosebumps, my eyes filled with tears. Kamal Hassan also had the same feeling."

Advertisement

Manjummel Boys climax scene has led to Gunaa trending on social media, with many recalling Haasan's iconic performance in the film and the use of real Guna caves as the shoot location.  

Manjummel Boys cast meets Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan met the team of Manjummel Boys in Chennai before the film's release in Tamil Nadu. Director Chidambaram called the meeting with Kamal Haasan the 'climax of Manjummel Boys'.

Kamal Haasan with Manjummel Boys team | Image: Kamal Haasan/X 

On February 28, Kamal Haasan greeted the team of Manjummel Boys at his office in Chennai. He interacted with the director and the actors and shared his thoughts about the survival drama. The photos of the cast of Manjummel Boys with Ulaganayagan have gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

3 minutes ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

4 minutes ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

5 minutes ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

5 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

3 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

8 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

8 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

9 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

9 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

9 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

17 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

17 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Defence Ministry's critical acquistions push to Aatmnirbharta

    Business News3 minutes ago

  2. Indian Musician Shot Dead Outside Alabama Gurdwara

    World5 minutes ago

  3. Why are customers complaining about ride-hailing apps?

    Business News8 minutes ago

  4. Legacy Eateries In Old Delhi You Must Visit For Lip-Smacking Food

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  5. Hyderabad: IAF Flight Suffers Technical Snag, Makes Emergency Landing

    India News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo