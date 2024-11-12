sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nirmala Sitharaman | India Economic Summit | Khalistani Extremism | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |

Published 22:45 IST, November 12th 2024

Kanguva: ₹20 Crore In 24 Hours, Court Orders Producer To Deposit Amount To Release Suriya Starrer

Kanguva: Two cases were raised against KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green and the court has intervened in the matter before the film's release on November 14.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Suriya spotted for Kanguva promotions in Mumbai
Suriya spotted for Kanguva promotions in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:45 IST, November 12th 2024