sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |

Published 18:26 IST, November 11th 2024

Kanguva ₹2000 Crore Box Office A Fool's Dream? Suriya's Film Suffers Due Rajnikanth, Sivakarthikeyan

Kanguva was postponed from its original release date in October to mid-November. Now, Amaran remains the preferred choice for exhibitors in Tamil Nadu.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Suriya's Kanguva will release on November 14 worldwide
Suriya's Kanguva will release on November 14 worldwide | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

18:26 IST, November 11th 2024