Published 20:59 IST, November 14th 2024
Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya Starrer Likely To Open At ₹60 Crore Worldwide
Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1: In India, the Suriya starrer has approximately earned ₹17 crores with a maximum in the Tamil language.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from Kanguva trailer. | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:59 IST, November 14th 2024