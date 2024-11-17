sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |

Published 06:56 IST, November 17th 2024

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya, Bobby Deol Starrer Eyes ₹50 Crore In Opening Weekend

Kanguva Box Office Collection: Suriya and Bobby Deol's fantasy drama has racked ₹42.75 crore in three days at the domestic box office.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Poster of Kanguva featuring Suriya
Poster of Kanguva featuring Suriya | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

06:56 IST, November 17th 2024