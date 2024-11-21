sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Exit Poll Results 2024 | AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |

Published 07:34 IST, November 21st 2024

Kanguva BO Collection Day 7: Suriya Starrer Fails To Beat Indian 2 In Opening Week, Mints ₹62.40 Cr

Kanguva Box Office Collection: Suriya and Bobby Deol starrer earned ₹2.40 crore at the box office in India on the seventh day of the release, per Sacnilk.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Suriya and Bobby Deol in Kanguva
Suriya and Bobby Deol in Kanguva | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

07:34 IST, November 21st 2024