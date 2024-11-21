Published 07:34 IST, November 21st 2024
Kanguva BO Collection Day 7: Suriya Starrer Fails To Beat Indian 2 In Opening Week, Mints ₹62.40 Cr
Kanguva Box Office Collection: Suriya and Bobby Deol starrer earned ₹2.40 crore at the box office in India on the seventh day of the release, per Sacnilk.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Suriya and Bobby Deol in Kanguva | Image: X
