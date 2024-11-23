Kanguva Box Office: Film Recovers Only 18% Of ₹350 Cr Budget, Single-day Earning Slips Below ₹1 Cr

Kanguva Box Office Collection: The film hit the big screens on November 14 and opened to a decent start. However, the film's business took a dip in the following days. The movie headlined by Suriya, also features Bobby Deol and Disha Patani and has turned out to be a box office disaster.

Made on a budget of ₹350 Cr, Kanguva struggles to zoom past ₹70 crore at the box office

Kanguva has registered itself as one of the biggest flops this year. The Suriya starrer opened to a ₹24 Cr, however continued to register a dip. In the first weekend of release, the Tamil film raked in nearly ₹28 Cr. After a week of box office run, the collection of the movie remained a dismal ₹ 64.3 Cr.



<span style="background-color:rgb(245,245,245);color:rgb(71,71,71);"><span style="-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;display:inline !important;float:none;font-family:Mulish;font-size:14px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;">A still from Kanguva | Image: IMDb</span></span>

On the second Friday of release, day 9, Kanguva box office collections slipped below ₹1 crore for the first time. The movie minted ₹0.61 Cr, as per Sacnilk. The movie has now amassed a total collection of ₹ 64.99 Cr.

What is the budget of Kanguva?

The movie is made on a reported budget of ₹350 crore. It features epic battle scenes and grand visuals, with the story spanning 1,500 years into the past. Apart from Suriya, Kanguva also stars Bobby Deol, Disha Patani and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Speaking at a pre-release event, the producer of the film claimed that the actioner will easily rake in more than ₹2000 crore at the box office.

A still from Kanguva trailer. | Image: Instagram