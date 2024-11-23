Published 12:31 IST, November 23rd 2024
Kanguva Box Office: Film Recovers Only 18% Of ₹350 Cr Budget, Single-day Earning Slips Below ₹1 Cr
Kanguva Box Office Collection: The Tamil film featuring Suriya, Bobby Deol was mounted on a budget of ₹350 cr but has turned out to be a box office disaster.
Kanguva Box Office Collection: The film hit the big screens on November 14 and opened to a decent start. However, the film's business took a dip in the following days. The movie headlined by Suriya, also features Bobby Deol and Disha Patani and has turned out to be a box office disaster.
Made on a budget of ₹350 Cr, Kanguva struggles to zoom past ₹70 crore at the box office
Kanguva has registered itself as one of the biggest flops this year. The Suriya starrer opened to a ₹24 Cr, however continued to register a dip. In the first weekend of release, the Tamil film raked in nearly ₹28 Cr. After a week of box office run, the collection of the movie remained a dismal ₹ 64.3 Cr.
On the second Friday of release, day 9, Kanguva box office collections slipped below ₹1 crore for the first time. The movie minted ₹0.61 Cr, as per Sacnilk. The movie has now amassed a total collection of ₹ 64.99 Cr.
What is the budget of Kanguva?
The movie is made on a reported budget of ₹350 crore. It features epic battle scenes and grand visuals, with the story spanning 1,500 years into the past. Apart from Suriya, Kanguva also stars Bobby Deol, Disha Patani and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Speaking at a pre-release event, the producer of the film claimed that the actioner will easily rake in more than ₹2000 crore at the box office.
Going by the current trends, it is unlikely that Kanguva will surpass even ₹100 crore at the domestic box office. The film has received massive negative word of mouth for its stretched storyline and jarring audio. Filmmakers even made last-minute changes in the movie after its release to accommodate the feedback. However, even that could not help the film's collections.
