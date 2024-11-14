sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tulsi Gabbard | Donald Trump | Bomb Scare | Air Pollution | US Elections |

Published 15:27 IST, November 14th 2024

Kanguva Director Siva Confident In Suriya Starrer, Reveals He Is Planning More 'Big-Budget' Films

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Kanguva stara Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu. The film released today, ie, on November 14.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
File photo of Siruthai Siva and Suriya from Kanguva
File photo of Siruthai Siva and Suriya from Kanguva | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

15:14 IST, November 14th 2024

Disha Patani