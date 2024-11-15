Published 21:16 IST, November 15th 2024
Kanguva 'Loud' BGM Trolled, Team Bows Down To Criticism; Theatres To Play Movie At Reduced Volume
After facing flak from the viewers over the "deafening sound levels" Kanguva will be played in theaters at 2 levels lower, producer KE Gnanavel Raja confirmed.
Kanguva released on November 14 and stars Suriya | Image: IMDb
