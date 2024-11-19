Published 10:04 IST, November 19th 2024
Kanguva Producer's Wife Deletes Controversial Eye Candy Post About Disha Patani
Suriya's Kanguva received mixed reviews with triggered controversy by the film producer's wife whose remark on Disha Patani's role ignited debate.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kanguva Producer's Wife Deletes Eye Candy Post About Disha Patani | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
10:04 IST, November 19th 2024