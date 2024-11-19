sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest |

Published 10:04 IST, November 19th 2024

Kanguva Producer's Wife Deletes Controversial Eye Candy Post About Disha Patani

Suriya's Kanguva received mixed reviews with triggered controversy by the film producer's wife whose remark on Disha Patani's role ignited debate.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kanguva Producer's Wife Deletes Eye Candy Post About Disha Patani
Kanguva Producer's Wife Deletes Eye Candy Post About Disha Patani | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

10:04 IST, November 19th 2024