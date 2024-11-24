Published 12:48 IST, November 24th 2024
Kanguva: Suriya Likely To Follow In Rajinikanth's Footsteps, To Compensate Huge Loss Of Producers
Suriya starrer Kanguva is struggling at the box office even after 10 days of the release. So far, it has only managed to earn ₹66.10 crore at Indian box office.
Suriya starrer Kanguva is struggling at the box office in India. The movie, made on a reported budget of approximately ₹350 crore, was expected to earn around ₹2000 crore at the box office. However, the movie is struggling to earn even ₹100 crore. Owing to its poor performance, the movie has become one of Kollywood's biggest disasters, causing the producers a major loss. Now, reports are doing the rounds that Suriya is likely to step up to support the producers.
Suriya to compensate Kanguva's loss?
According to a report in Great Andhra, Suriya is likely to collaborate with KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green for another project, but this time it will be a modest budget film to reduce financial strain. He is also reported to take a pay cut to compensate Kanguva's losses. However, the producers are yet to confirm the same.
This comes after Rajinikanth reportedly stepped up for Lyca Productions to compensate for Vettaiyan's loss. The cop drama, made on a budget of ₹300 crore, could only manage to rack in ₹259.01 crore gross.
Not just this, owing to the huge loss, Suriya's next project Karna is likely to be shelved. The movie will be helmed by veteran filmmaker Rakeysh Imprakash Mehra, who planned to dive into the project in two parts. The movie was expected to feature Janhvi Kapoor as Draupadi. However, due to budget concerns, makers have put the movie on hold.
Kanguva box office disaster
The much-anticipated Tamil action thriller struggled to keep the boat floating at the box office. The movie opened ₹24 crore and now after 10 days, it has managed to earn only ₹66.10 crore at the box office in India. The worldwide gross collection stands at ₹98.5 crore. Several reasons might have impacted the collection of the movies among which are - weak plot and loud background score (it was later fixed). All this was pointed out by the critics and the audience.
