Published 14:08 IST, November 17th 2024

Kanguva Trolling: Suriya's Wife Jyotika Calls Film Sound 'Jarring' As She Addresses Negative Reviews

Jyotika penned a long note calling Kanguva a "spectavle in cinema" and defended her husband Suriya's movie by saying "flaws are a part of most Indian films."

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jyotika reacts to Suriya's Kanguva negative reviews.
Jyotika reacts to Suriya's Kanguva negative reviews. | Image: Instagram
14:08 IST, November 17th 2024