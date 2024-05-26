Advertisement

On the occasion of Karthi's 47th birthday, the makers of his 26th film unveiled the title of his movie. Along with the title, the makers also shared the first look poster, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Title of Karthi's 26th film unveiled

The much-anticipated Karthi 26, directed by Nallan Kumarasamy, has revealed its first look, along with its official title. The poster, vibrant with colours and paying homage to the legendary actor MGR, showcases Karthi in a charismatic avatar, portraying a fan of the late icon.

Titled Vaa Vaathiyaar, the film features Karthi in the lead role alongside Krithi Shetty, with Rajkiran, Sathyaraj, and GM Sundar in pivotal roles. With Santhosh Narayanan handling the music, George C. Williams behind the camera, and Vetri Krishnan editing, the movie promises an engaging cinematic experience. Scheduled for release later this year, the film marks the culmination of its shooting, exciting fans with its impending arrival.

In another exciting announcement, the first look poster of Karthi's collaboration with director Prem Kumar, titled Meiyazhagan, has also been unveiled. This rural drama, featuring Aravind Swamy in a significant role, has generated considerable anticipation among cinephiles.

What is next for Karthi?

Karthi had an illustrious 2023 having seen through the release of three back to back films. First in line was Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II in which he reprised his role of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan from the original. Adhik Ravichandran's Mark Antony (for which he gave the voiceover) and Raju Murugan's Japan, which marked his 25th film came next. Currently on the cards for the actor are films Vaa Vaathiyaar and Meiyazhagan.