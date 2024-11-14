Published 13:10 IST, November 14th 2024
Karthi's Cameo In Suriya's Kanguva Leaked Online, Brothers Share Screen For The First Time | WATCH
Kanguva hit the big screens on November 14 and amid anticipation of the film it has been confirmed that Suriya's brother Karthi also appears in the actioner.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo brothers Karthi and Suriya | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:10 IST, November 14th 2024