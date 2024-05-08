Advertisement

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently busy with the filming of his upcoming movie Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. However, once he finishes the project, he is expected to start the preparations for Karthi's next movie Kaithi 2. The movie serves as the next installment in the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinema Universe (LCU). Now, Arjun Das, who is part of LCU and reported to be joining the star cast of Kaithi 2, spills the beans about the film.

Arjun Das shares the plot of Kaithi 2

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Arjun Das said that initially, Lokesh had discussed a potential idea for Karthi starrer Kaithi 2 during the shooting for the first part. He shared that the sequel will show Dilli's (played by Karthi) backstory. The movie will also highlight the events that took place in his life connecting him with Adaikalam (played by Harish Uthaman) and Anbu (played by Arjun).

Arjun further revealed that Lokesh had said that he could take out any character from his cinematic universe and make a solo movie around the character. He hinted that just like Vikram 2, there can be a standalone movie for Rolex and Leo Das.

Will Arjun Das be reprising his character in Kaithi 2?

Earlier in an interview, Arjun expressed eagerness about the possibility of reprising his role in Kaithi 2. He said in his native language which we loosely translated to “Only Lokesh sir can confirm if I'll be in Kaithi 2. It would be great if he could call me. Fortunately, I didn't die in the last film, so I'm hopeful to be part of this one.”

What do we know about Kaithi?

In the film, a recently released prisoner races against time to drive poisoned cops to a hospital in exchange for meeting his daughter while evading criminals chasing him. Released in 2019, the movie opened to positive reviews from critics. Following the positive reception, the film became a box-office success, grossing ₹105 crore. Kaithi is followed up in Vikram (2022) with Narain reprising his role as Bejoy, while George Maryan reprises his role as Napoleon in Leo (2023).