Karthik Kumar Files Complaint After An Audio Clip With Casteist Remark Goes Viral

Karthik Kumar has been embroiled in controversies recently. In the latest incident, his ex-wife and singer Suchitra claimed that he is a closeted homosexual. Days after this, an audio of the actor surfaced on the internet. In the clip, a man could be heard using casteist slurs. Now Karthik has taken to his social media account to clarify that it is not his voice in the audio.

Karthik Kumar reveals he has filed an FIR and official complaint

On May 15, an audio clip of a man making objectionable comments against scheduled castes and tribes went viral. Along with the clip, the photo of Karthik Kumar was used to make people believe that it is his voice in the audio. Several social media users and fans of the actor called for strict action against the clip, calling it fake.

Now, Kartik Kumar on May 16, took to his Instagram account to share that he has lodged a complaint against the person in charge behind the clip. Sharing the video on social media he wrote in the caption, “For all concerned - criminal complaint filed and FIR will be shared soon. #audionote (sic).” In another video shared on the same day, the actor wrote, “That's not my voice. Those are not my words. I don't even talk like that. I don't even have that vocabulary. Believe what you will.”

Karthik Kumar expresses gratitude to people who believed in him

In the video shared by him, Karthik Kumar explained the whole situation to his fans and followers and also expressed gratitude for the people who are supporting him. He said, “Who spoke insensitively in the audio note? The investigation has begun. I have filed a complaint to find out who that is. All of you didn't think it was me. People who know me knew it wasn't me. People who don't know me personally and understand what I stand for believed it wasn't me. People who were in doubt were willing to think logically and believed me. Thanks to those who thought that it wasn't my voice.”

He further hit out at people spewing hate at him and said, “But, there were people who spewed hate thinking that the voice should be mine, I see your hate. I know you hate, not me, but somebody who looks like or you think it's me. I am not that person. But, there's a lot of hate inside you. I hope it becomes love and understanding. Let's find out who that is soon.” Karthik Kumar was last seen in the film Annapoorani which also starred Nayanthara.