Karuppu Teaser Out: Suriya Dominates As Fearless, Violent Advocate In RJ Balaji's Action-Packed Drama

Karuppu Teaser: Tamil superstar Suriya turns 50, and what makes the birthday celebrations more special for his fans is a glimpse of his upcoming film. Ahead of the release, Dream Warrior Pictures and director RJ Balaji unveiled the first-ever teaser and a new poster of the Karuppu. Starring Trisha Krishnan alongside Suriya, the 1-minute 42-second video glimpse shows Nadippin Nayakan as a fierce demigod who deals wrongdoing with quick and violent retribution.

Suriya's Karuppu teaser out

The extravagant massy teaser of Karuppu begins with a narration that says the deity being spoken of isn’t one who can be easily appeased, but one who must be worshipped with chillies.

The teaser then shows a grand entry of Tamil star Suriya in two different avatars. In one, he plays Saravanan, a powerful hot-headed lawyer. In the other, he appears in all dark, holding an aruval or koduval (a type of sickle), with a far fiercer presence. The teaser doesn't clearly reveal if both characters are the same person living a double life or if Suriya is portraying two separate roles. Still, it has sparked huge excitement among his fans.

Debutant composer Sai Abhyankkar’s background score maintains the intense and thrilling energy throughout the first glimpse video.

When is Karuppu releasing in theatres?

The makers have not yet announced Karuppu’s release date. Alongside Suriya, the cast includes Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, and this also marks her on-screen reunion with the Tamil superstar after 20 years. The film also features Sshivada, Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Natty Subramanium, and others.