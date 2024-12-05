Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil To Tie The Knot On THIS Date In Goa, Wedding Invite Leaked

Keerthy Suresh recently revealed her wedding plans to her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil. The actress confirmed her relationship by sharing a photo on her social media handle last month and shared she will be getting married in Goa. Amid this, their wedding card has leaked online and according to it, the couple will exchange vows in the second week of December 2024.

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil to marry in Goa on THIS date

The wedding invitation card is going viral on the X that reads, "Keerthy & Antony's wedding ceremony, December 12, 2024." The invite is from the side of the actress' parents, G Suresh Kumar and Menaka Suresh Kumar. The invite is in a pastel shade with a floral silhouette.

The couple might have two wedding ceremonies - Hindu and Christian - honouring each other's religion. However, the actress has yet to share more details regarding the wedding.

Keerthy Suresh confirmed her relationship with Antony in an adorable photo

She took to her Instagram handle and shared her first-ever picture with Antony alongside a heartfelt note. Sharing the photo, the Baby John actress wrote in the caption, “15 years and counting It has always been… AntoNY x KEerthy ( Iykyk).”

In the photo seemingly taken during Diwali, Antony Thattil can be seen holding up a firecracker and lighting it as he raises it high. Keerthy stood beside him, her hand resting on his shoulder, as both of them gazed at the sky with their backs to the camera. The actress' caption also reveals that her pet dog Nyke has been named after the duo. The pet's name is a portmanteau of their names.

Antony, originally from Kochi, Kerala, is the owner of one of the region's leading resort chains. Reportedly, the duo will get married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends.

<i>(A file photo of Keerthy and Antony | Image: X)</i>