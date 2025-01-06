Kingston First Look: India's First Sea Horror-adventure Features National Award-winner GV Prakash

Actor Sivakarthikeyan has released the first look of 'Kingston', which marks the debut of actor and National award-winning music director G V Prakash as a producer.

The film, which has triggered huge interest in film circles as it is being made on a lavish scale and is also believed to be the country's first sea horror adventure, not only has G V Prakash producing it along with Zee Studios but also playing the lead in it.

Zee Studios Chief Business Officer Umesh Kr Bansal said, "Kingston is a testament to our commitment to bringing unique and compelling stories to audiences. With GV Prakash Kumar’s incredible talent and a visionary team, this first-ever sea fantasy adventure set against breathtaking sea backdrops is sure to captivate viewers. We are thrilled to partner with Parallel Universe Pictures on this landmark project."

The film, directed by debutant Kamal Prakash, features GV Prakash and Divya Bharathi as the lead characters with an ensemble star-cast including ‘Merku Thodarchi Malai’ fame Antony, Chethan, Kumaravel, and Sabu Mohan alongside many others in pivotal roles.

Gokul Benoy is handling cinematography and GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for this magnum opus which has dialogues by Dhivek. San Lokesh is overseeing the editing works while S.S. Moorthy has been roped in as the art director.

Dhilip Subbarayan has choreographed the action sequences for this film, produced on a large canvas by Zee Studios and Parallel Universe.

Actor and music director GV Prakash Kumar is betting big on Kingston as it will be a landmark film for him. The film will not only mark his journey as a producer in the industry, it will also be his 25th film as an actor.