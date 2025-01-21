Published 15:34 IST, January 21st 2025
Kiran Abbavaram And Rahasya Gorak Announce Pregnancy, Share Sonogram Of Their First Baby: Our Love Is Growing By 2 Feet
Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak surprised fans by announcing their pregnancy on social media. The couple also shared the first glimpse of the unborn baby.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Popular Telugu actor-couple Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak got married in August 2024 in the presence of their close friends and family members. Months after, The couple now surprised their fans by announcing pregnancy on Tuesday, January 21.
Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak announces pregnancy
Taking to their official Instagram accounts earlier today, Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak shared a joint post featuring heartwarming photos from their maternity photoshoot.
In one photo, Rahasya reads a book while proudly displaying her baby bump. Another captures Kiran gently cradling his wife's bump. The post also included a first glimpse of their unborn baby and a sonographic image. They captioned it, "Our love is growing by 2 feet".
Fans congratulate Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak for their new beginnings
Shortly after sharing the post, fans and industry peers filled the comments section with congratulatory messages. One Instagram user wrote, "Abbavaram's Next Generation Arriving Soon." Another added, "Simba 🦁 is Arriving Soon."
The actors tied the knot in a private ceremony in Coorg on 22 August 2024. Media reports suggest that Kiran and Rahasya's love story began on the set of their debut film, Raja Vaaru Rani Vaaru. Their close friendship soon blossomed into a romantic relationship.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 15:34 IST, January 21st 2025